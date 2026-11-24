WASHINGTON — A magistrate judge who authorized a recent search of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar 's home by federal agents ruled that the Minnesota Democrat was entitled to assert her right to privacy protections afforded to sitting members of Congress at the outset of the search, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.

The unsealed filings reveal how Justice Department attorneys and U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh resolved their initial disagreement over the thorny constitutional implications of searching a member of Congress’ private residence for a criminal investigation.

The heavily redacted documents — released in response to a lawsuit filed by media organizations — do not appear to shed new light on the reason or outcome of the search itself or disclose new details of an immigration-fraud investigation that Omar claims is politically motivated.

Federal authorities are investigating potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork and have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, The Associated Press reported last month, citing a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The unsealed filings show that Sharbaugh — before authorizing the search of Omar's home — raised concerns about the “Speech or Debate Clause” implications of searching a private residence belonging to a member of Congress. The clause, which is designed to protect legislators from executive branch interference or intimidation, includes a privilege against compelled disclosures.

Sharbaugh said he disagreed with the government's argument that the privilege is limited only to official congressional offices and certain electronic devices.

“That logic does not hold,” the magistrate wrote.

Sharbaugh concluded that the government's law-enforcement interests needed to be balanced against Omar's constitutional rights as a member of Congress. He said the government ultimately agreed to a search protocol allowing Omar to invoke a privilege over any Speech or Debate Clause material before agents carried out the search.

Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Somalia, has been a target of anti-immigrant rhetoric by President Donald Trump and many Republican allies. She hasn’t been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the partial unsealing of court filings related to the Oct. 12 search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home by Department of Homeland Security agents. He ruled after over a dozen news organizations, including The Associated Press, argued that the public has a First Amendment right to access the records.

Boasberg agreed with the government that it would be premature to unseal a 67-page search warrant affidavit containing sensitive details of the government's investigation. In a court filing last month, the government argued that it would jeopardize the investigation to unseal the court records before a charging decision is made.

An attorney for Omar didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday on the unsealed documents.

Agents conducted the court-authorized search less than a month before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when Omar won her reelection bid. The Justice Department historically has avoided public investigative actions involving a candidate within 60 days of an election.

Omar has said DHS agents seized 17 items, including phones, notebooks, a Somali-language children's book and a vintage camera that her husband had received as a gift.

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Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

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