0 Channel 9 asks Vice President Pence about controversial op-ed during Orlando visit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Orlando to support GOP candidates running in the November election, but there's a bigger topic at the top of everyone's mind.

Channel 9's Steve Barrett asked the Vice President: "You've said the op-ed in the New York Times was not you. What is your reaction to that op-ed?"

The interview happened live on Eyewitness News at Noon.

"I think it's a disgrace," said Pence, who also said the New York Times "should be ashamed."

"I think whoever wrote this anonymous editorial should be ashamed as well," Pence said.

Pence did not deny that someone in the Trump administration wrote the scathing op-ed piece, written by an anonymous author, blasting Trump for his “amorality,” and claims that “anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”

WATCH BELOW: Channel 9's Steve Barrett questions Vice President Pence about NYT op-ed

Pence was joined by Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, who did not add to Pence's remarks.

Pence is visiting Orlando to speak at an event for Gov. Rick Scott's senate campaign.

Earlier in the day, Scott headlined a rally featuring the Florida Republican candidates running for statewide offices in November, including GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis.

Scott and DeSantis are the GOP candidates in two of the most anticipated races of the midterm election.

Facing term limits as governor, Scott is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

DeSantis, whose primary campaign was boosted by an endorsement from President Trump, is facing Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, who is vying to be Florida's first African-American governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

