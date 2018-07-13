Scott more than doubles Nelson in fundraising

When Florida Republicans gathered in Kissimmee for the Sunshine Summit, one key Republican wasn’t there; Gov. Rick Scott. Scott was 865 miles away in Washington, D.C. at a fundraiser, and apparently it paid off.
The Scott for Senate campaign reported this week that it raised $10.7 million in the last quarter, more than doubling the $4.4 million raised by Sen. Bill Nelson’s campaign in the same time.
While Scott’s campaign is rolling in the big donations, Nelson’s campaign is highlighting its grassroots donors. According to the Nelson campaign, more than 60,000 people contributed $50 or less; an indication, campaign officials say of voter enthusiasm.
The cash raised by both campaigns keeps this race on track to be the most expensive in U.S. history. In 2016, the winning U.S. Senate candidate spent about $10 million. This year, the race for Senate in Florida is expected to top $200 million in spending on both sides.
