Rick Scott orders investigation of election offices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is accusing election officials in two counties of trying to thwart the will of the voters, as recounts seem likely for several statewide races.
Scott said at a news conference Thursday night that he is ordering the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Under Florida law, a recount is mandatory if the winning candidate's margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.
Scott, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate and held a 0.21 percentage lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson on Thursday afternoon. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis held a 0.47 percentage point lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum. Candidates for the Florida Cabinet position of agriculture commissioner where separated by less than 500 votes out of more than 8 million cast.
A spokesman for Nelson's campaign provided Channel 9 with the following statement:
"The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately. Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."
National Republican Senatorial Committee and @ScottforFlorida file lawsuit against Broward County Supervisor of Elections pic.twitter.com/f17um6bpc6— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) November 9, 2018
.@FLGovScott accuses Broward and Palm Beach Counties of “shenanigans” in midterm election. Calling on FDLE to investigate and filing a lawsuit over it. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/cLgIiHGvY9— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) November 9, 2018
