0 Senate panel approves $4.59 billion to deal with immigration surge

After weeks of negotiations over a White House request for extra money to deal with a surge of illegal immigrants along the southern border with Mexico, Senators on a key spending panel voted 30-1 on Wednesday to approve a $4.59 billion spending package to insure that various federal agencies have enough money to address what President Donald Trump has said is a crisis at the border.

"This situation as most of us realize is past the breaking point," said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). "I believe we must act."

"The fact is that we do have a humanitarian crisis on the border that does need to be addressed," said Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who recounted crowded holding facilities for illegal immigrants.

"We've seen big numbers in the past, but we're going to exceed that this year," said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).

"This bill is absolutely necessary," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). "There are families and children who need our support."

Senate deal on border funding:

+ $4.59 billion total

+ $2.9 billion to HHS to care for migrant children

+ $1.3 billion to DHS for food, shelter, medical care

+ $220 million to DOJ to process cases

The only 'no' vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee came from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

The bill only deals with money to help address the humanitarian needs along the border - it does not address any changes in U.S. immigration laws desired by President Trump.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee could start work on a bill which would make some of those immigration reforms.

"Our immigration laws are a disgrace and the Democrats can get together with the Republicans and solve the problem quickly," the President told his campaign kickoff rally on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

It's expected the full Senate could vote on the package next week.

It is not clear if the House would follow suit before lawmakers leave town at the end of June for a break during the week of July Fourth.

