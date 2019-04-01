0 Senate runs aground on disaster relief bill over Puerto Rico aid

A dispute over hurricane relief aid for Puerto Rico helped torpedo a disaster bill in the U.S. Senate on Monday, as Democrats charged the plan didn't have enough assistance for the island, while Republicans were unable to muster even a simple majority for $13.5 billion in emergency aid backed by President Donald Trump for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires in 2018, and by floods this year.

Three Republican Senators - Mike Braun of Indiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Enzi of Wyoming - joined with all Democrats in voting against the aid package, which needed 60 votes to advance to final action.

"What we see here is pure partisan politics," said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), as he accused Democrats of voting against the disaster relief bill simply to find a way to attack President Trump.

"I’ve never been more frustrated in the U.S. Senate than I am now," Perdue tweeted.

Democrats said the President was to blame, citing White House resistance to plans to funnel more aid to the island, which has struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"He wants to pick winner and losers and decide who gets assistance in the wake of disasters," said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Even with the support of President Trump, the GOP relief bill garnered only 44 votes, as both parties pointed the finger of blame at each other over the Senate disaster funding impasse.

GOP disaster funding bill fails to get the 60 needed to proceed, failing 44-49.



The bill added $$ for states affected by flooding in the midwest (which both sides support), but cut $$ the House had approved to aid those affected by hurricanes in Puerto Rico (cuts Dems oppose) — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) April 1, 2019

I have never been more frustrated as a United States Senator than I am right now. This is pure partisan politics. https://t.co/tXSSsJFkqJ — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) April 1, 2019

#Florida #Panhandle needs disaster relief funds. #PuertoRico SNAP program is out of money.



Democrats in the Senate just voted to prevent moving towards passing a bill that provides relief for both problems.



Even disaster relief gets politicized. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 1, 2019

As Puerto Rico continues to rebuild & recover, I urge @SenateDems to defeat this disaster supplemental package and send a clear message to the President that we will not allow him to continue treating our fellow Americans in #PuertoRico as second-class citizens. pic.twitter.com/4WzwGWV1ly — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) April 1, 2019

I'm committed to ensuring that all Americans, including those in Puerto Rico, fully recover from the destruction they experienced 18 months ago. Today, I voted for a disaster aid package providing robust funding to ALL communities that have been affected by natural disasters. https://t.co/BOPsqFkOqv — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) April 1, 2019

Back in January, the House approved over $14 billion in disaster relief, but the Senate di not act immediately on the matter, in part because of the President's opposition to substantial new relief money for Puerto Rico.

"I've taken better care of Puerto Rico than any man ever," Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House last Thursday.

"I think the people of Puerto Rico understand it. But you do have a mayor of San Juan that, frankly, doesn’t know what she's doing," the President added, as Mr. Trump has argued Puerto Rico was misusing government relief money.

"The people of Puerto Rico are wonderful but the inept politicians are trying to use the massive and ridiculously high amounts of hurricane/disaster funding to pay off other obligations," the President tweeted last October.

It's not clear how Congress and the administration are going to pick up the pieces on this disaster bill after today's failed cloture vote ... This is many billions in aid for Hawaii, Alaska, California, the Midwest, the South, and of course PR — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) April 1, 2019

It was not immediately apparent how the two parties would solve the dispute.

A second Senate vote on Monday evening to force action on a House-passed disaster aid bill also was blocked, on a procedural vote of 46-48.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.