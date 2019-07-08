0 The winnowing begins in Democratic race as Swalwell drops out

Well before the first vote was cast in the race for the White House, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announced Monday that he would drop out of the race for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for President, unable to break out of the lower tier pack of candidates.

"My presidential campaign ends today, but this also is the start of a new passage for the issues on which our campaign ran," Swalwell said in a note posted on his campaign website.

"I promised my family, constituents, and supporters that I would always be honest about our chances," Swalwell said. "After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren’t what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination."

Swalwell did get some attention during the first Democratic debate in Miami, when he went after former Vice President Joe Biden, and said it was time for Biden to 'pass the torch' to a younger generation of Democrats.

"I was six years old when a Presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said, 'It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans," Swalwell said.

But the gambit produced no boost for Swalwell, who scrapped a planned trip to New Hampshire last week.

Like a number of others now in the race for the Democratic nomination, Swalwell had been making the rounds on TV, going to Iowa, and New Hampshire - but had little to show for it in terms of momentum or notice.

"This is about 3 months overdue," said GOP pollster Frank Luntz.

"Swalwell's Presidential campaign lasted exactly three months," noted Rob Pyers, a California political researcher.

The Democratic race remains filled with people just like Swalwell, who harbor dreams of winning their party's nomination, but are little more than an asterisk in the polls, less than one percent in the polling averages.

It is now

Bennet*

Biden

Booker

Bullock*

Buttigieg

Castro

De Blasio*

Delaney*

Gabbard

Gillibrand*

Gravel*

Harris

Hickenlooper*

Inslee*

Klobuchar

Messam*

Moulton*

O'Rourke

Ryan*

Sanders

Sestak*

Steyer*

Swalwell*

Warren

Williamson*

Yang*

* = polls <1% per RCPhttps://t.co/pZRkptCCBE — Ordering water cup and filling it w/sprite (@pabloblart) July 8, 2019

It is not unusual for candidates to give up before the first primary and caucus states even arrive.

The next Democratic debate is set for July 30-31 in Detroit, to be hosted by CNN.

