Thomas Massie, GOP congressman who broke with Trump, reports strong fundraising

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has stockpiled more than $1.7 million for his re-election bid as the Kentucky Republican gears up to face President Donald Trump's vaunted political operation, Massie's campaign announced Monday.

Massie was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump's massive tax bill and he said Trump lacked authority to bomb nuclear sites in Iran without congressional approval.

Trump aides launched a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in his 2026 primary, the first concerted effort by the president's team to unseat a sitting member of Congress.

Trump's challenge to Massie sent a clear signal to other Republicans that they cross the president at their peril. But Massie's formidable fundraising will help him fight back. His sprawling district covers three television markets, making it an expensive place to campaign.

Massie raised just over $584,000 between April and June, bringing his total fundraising since the last election above $1 million, his campaign reported. The $1.7 million in his campaign bank account includes money left over from his successful 2024 re-election campaign.

The new PAC, Kentucky MAGA, will be run by two of Trump’s top political lieutenants, his former co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio. They have not yet announced a challenger they will support but hope to unify Massie's Republican critics behind one person to avoid splitting the anti-Massie vote.

Elon Musk, a billionaire and one-time Trump ally, suggested he'll support Massie.

