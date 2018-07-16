Time for Putnam to worry?

On the morning of June 28, all of the recent public polling had Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam up double digits on Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida GOP race for governor.
Then something changed.
That something might have been the nationally televised GOP debate. It might have been the steady drip of controversies coming out of Putnam’s Department of Agriculture. Or it might have been a second tweet from President Donald Trump backing DeSantis in the race.
Whatever happened, there are now two polls (one public, one private) showing a change in the race and DeSantis leading.
On Monday, Gravis Marketing released its latest Florida poll, showing DeSantis ahead of Putnam 35-29.
The Gravis poll comes days after an internal poll from the DeSantis campaign, released to Eyewitness News, showed DeSantis up by 19.
Florida’s primary election will take place Aug. 28.
