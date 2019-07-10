Tom Steyer, 62, is a billionaire investor and activist who announced in early July he is joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. In early 2019 he said he would not run for president but would instead focus on efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. Steyer told The Associated Press he plans to spend $100 million on his campaign.
