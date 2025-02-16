Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will 'fuel America's Golden Age'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Donald Trump is attending Sunday's Daytona 500, a race that he said is a unifying event with a spirit that will "fuel America's Golden Age."

In a presidential message released as he flew to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump said the opening event of the NASCAR series brings together people from all walks of life in a “shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race.”

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Trump said. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

Trump said in his Jan. 20 inaugural address that “the golden age of America begins right now."

Air Force One left Palm Beach International Airport shortly after noon and the president was traveling to Daytona Beach with several guests, including his son Eric, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, the White House said. Several members of Congress are also traveling with Trump.

The plane landed less than an hour later after buzzing the Daytona International Speedway. Trump was making his second appearance at the race as president. His motorcade then rode on a portion of the track.

Trump was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. He was given the honor of being grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines. Trump also thrilled NASCAR fans in the stands with an Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Asked what he enjoyed most about NASCAR, Trump said during a 2020 interview with Fox News that it was the bravery and courage of the drivers pursuing “pure American glory."

He described the Daytona 500 as a "legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.’’

The sport's fans are seen as leaning conservative.

Trump honored NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing at the White House in 2018.

One NASCAR driver said having a president on hand Sunday for “one of our biggest days of the year is special.”

“It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race," said Chase Elliott.

Trump is a sports fan. He is an avid golfer and attends college football games and UFC matches.

Last weekend, the Republican made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.