Trump calls FBI raid on personal lawyer a "disgrace"

Hours after FBI agents executed a search warrant on his personal lawyer, President Donald Trump lashed out at the special investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 elections, denouncing a Monday raid as an “attack on our country.”
“This is a pure and simple witch hunt,” the President told reporters in the White House Cabinet Room. “It’s a disgraceful situation.”
“This is ridiculous, this is now getting ridiculous; they found no collusion whatsoever with Russia,” Mr. Trump said. “There was no collusion at all, no collusion.”
“I have this witch hunt, constantly going on, for over 12 months now,” the President added.
