0 Trump drops tariff threat after U.S., Mexico reach deal on migration

President Donald Trump said Friday night that he would not go forward with his threat to slap new tariffs on imports from Mexico starting on Monday, as the State Department said the two countries had reached an agreement on ways to slow the recent rush of migrants trying to make it across the southern border and into the United States.

"We would like to thank Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for his hard work to negotiate a set of joint obligations that benefit both the United States and Mexico," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a written statement.

"The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure," Pompeo added.

The main agreement was for Mexico to toughen enforcement along its own southern border, to deter the transit of Central Americans trying to make the long trek to the United States.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

"Great news for Iowa farmers, and great news for our nation!" said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), one of many GOP Senators who had expressed concerns about possible tariffs on Mexican imports, worried they would be met with retaliatory trade measures against U.S. goods and farm products.

"No tariffs on Mexico. Mexico came through," said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA).

The details of the agreement issued by the State Department centered on several points:

+ An enforcement "surge" by the Mexican government along its southern border.

+ New protocols allowing the U.S. to immediately return people to Mexico where they would await the processing of any asylum claim.

+ Regional efforts to help spur economic growth and development in Central America, to dissuade people from trying to illegally reach the United States.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.