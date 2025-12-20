Trump endorses county executive for NY governor, days after longtime ally Stefanik suspends campaign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he's endorsing Nassau County's Republican executive for governor in next fall's New York race, just a day after the president's longtime ally Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she was suspending her candidacy.

The endorsement, while not unexpected, could help ensure that Bruce Blakeman, who leads the suburban county on Long Island, doesn't face a serious contender in his push to win the GOP primary and a chance at a likely faceoff against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump said in a post announcing the endorsement on his Truth Social platform.

Stefanik announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for governor and will not seek reelection to Congress.

The race between Stefanik and Blake had been expected to be competitive. Stefanik in announcing her decision said she wanted to avoid an “unnecessary and protracted Republican primary.”

Stefanik has been a steadfast ally of Trump, who nominated her to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations only to withdraw it because of concerns about potentially further eroding the GOP's narrow majority in the House.

Stefanik announced her decision just days after Blakeman formally announced his candidacy.

Trump on Monday, amid reports Blakeman would jump into the race, declined to take a side in the primary race when asked about Blakeman and Stefanik, instead telling reporters, “He’s great, and she’s great. They’re both great people."

Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, has gained attention for championing a policy that bans transgender athletes from using county sports facilities. He has also created a volunteer law enforcement unit that his critics have labeled as a militia and directed county detectives to work alongside federal authorities in Trump's immigration crackdown.

