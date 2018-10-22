0 Trump puzzles D.C. with talk of tax cut action before elections

As he wrapped up a three day, three state campaign swing in Nevada this weekend, President Donald Trump told reporters he was expecting that the Republican Congress would roll out out a new GOP tax cutting plan before the November elections, what he described as ‘a major tax cut for middle income people,’ which the President said could be finished as early as the ‘first of November.’

But it wasn’t immediately apparent what the President was talking about, as the House and Senate are not on Capitol Hill to vote on any legislation until November 13, a week after the elections, and there has been no talk of GOP leaders issuing a new tax cutting bill.

Republicans have already introduced – and the House approved in September – a new package of tax relief plans, which would make a series of tax cuts for individuals permanent, rather than expiring after 2025.

“We are looking a major tax cut for middle-income people,” the President said. Asked about a time frame, Mr. Trump said, “the first of November, maybe a little before that.”

In Congress, critics of the President basically said he was making things up.

“The President of the United States is a pathological liar,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The President’s comments came just before a rally in Elko, Nevada, where he again castigated Democrats for opposing a big package of tax cuts which he signed into law at the end of 2017.

“Don’t forget the big tax cuts,” the President said. “And we’re going to get you more,” as Mr. Trump and Republicans have repeatedly argued to voters that if Democrats take charge of Congress, then they will move to repeal the 2017 tax cut.

Air Force One will again be logging a lot of miles this coming week, as the President has four campaign rallies scheduled in Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Illinois.

It’s all part of the President’s effort to bolster Republicans running for both the House and Senate, all part of a frantic GOP effort to save their majorities in the Congress.





trump2918





The President’s rally on Monday night in Houston for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was moved to a larger arena after thousands asked for tickets.

Cruz and President Trump of course tangled repeatedly during the 2016 campaign, but for the Texas Senator, all of that is in the past.

“He’s the President,” Cruz told ABC News this weekend. “I work with the president in delivering on our promises."