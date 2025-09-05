Trump says US will host next year’s Group of 20 summit at his golf club in Florida

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will host next year’s Group of 20 summit at his golf club in southern Florida.

In his first term, Trump tried to host a separate global summit at the club, located in Doral, but backed down after criticism from his own party about the propriety of doing so.

“Well, I think everybody wants it there,” Trump said Friday when asked if the global summit would be at his golf club and spa. He had previously announced that it would be in the city of Miami.

Trump said organizers had requested the summit be at his personal club.

