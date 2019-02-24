  • Trump sets up dueling July 4th celebrations in DC

    By: Jamie Dupree

    President Donald Trump announced Sunday morning that he would highlight his own July Fourth celebration at the Lincoln Memorial this summer, possibly setting up dueling celebrations of Independence Day at opposite ends of the National Mall, one anchored by Congress and the Capitol, and another one by the President.

    "HOLD THE DATE!" the President wrote on Twitter, following through on previous promises to hold a big celebration on July Fourth.

    The President said the event would be called, "A Salute to America" - it will evidently compete with the annual "A Capitol Fourth" held on the West Front of the Capitol, and broadcast live around the nation by PBS.

    There was no immediate comment from PBS, which has run "A Capitol Fourth" for forty years.

