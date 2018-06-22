  • Trump tweets endorsement for Florida gubernatorial candidate DeSantis

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump is weighing in on Florida’s race for governor.

    The president used Twitter Friday morning to endorse republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

    “He will be a great governor and has my full endorsement,” Trump tweeted.

    DeSantis, 39, has represented a northeast Florida congressional district since 2013. He's vying for the GOP nomination and recent polls have shown him trailing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Putnam also has raised more money.

    Trump has tweeted about DeSantis before. In December, the president called him “a brilliant young leader” who “would make a GREAT governor.”

    Florida’s current governor, Rick Scott, leaves office in early 2019 due to term limits. He is running for U.S. Senate against sitting Sen. Bill Nelson.

    Florida’s primary is Aug. 28. Election Day is Nov. 6.

