President Donald Trump is weighing in on Florida’s race for governor.
The president used Twitter Friday morning to endorse republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.
“He will be a great governor and has my full endorsement,” Trump tweeted.
DeSantis, 39, has represented a northeast Florida congressional district since 2013. He's vying for the GOP nomination and recent polls have shown him trailing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Putnam also has raised more money.
Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018
Trump has tweeted about DeSantis before. In December, the president called him “a brilliant young leader” who “would make a GREAT governor.”
Florida’s current governor, Rick Scott, leaves office in early 2019 due to term limits. He is running for U.S. Senate against sitting Sen. Bill Nelson.
Florida’s primary is Aug. 28. Election Day is Nov. 6.
