Trump will award Medal of Honor to three US Army service members in White House ceremony

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is recognizing three U.S. Army soldiers with the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday, with two of the commendations being awarded posthumously.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson will be recognized for actions during the Vietnam War that were credited with saving the lives of 85 other service members.

Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013, is being recognized for valor during the combat that resulted in his death.

Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who died in 1985, is being recognized for his leadership and resistance as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.

The Medal of Honor is given by U.S. presidents, in the name of Congress, to recognize combat service that goes beyond the call of duty and risks one's own life.

