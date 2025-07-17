Trump will visit Scotland, where his family has golf courses, and will talk trade with Starmer

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump will head to Scotland next week, visiting areas where his family owns two golf courses and is opening a third, and will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade ahead of an official state visit to Britain in September.

Trump's trip from July 25-29 will see him visit Turnberry, home to a historic golf course and hotel he bought in 2014, and Aberdeen, where one Trump golf course has operated since 2012 and a new one is set to open in August, the White House said Thursday.

During the trip, Trump plans to meet with Starmer to "refine" a previously announced trade deal, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump himself had previously said he'd be discussing trade with Starmer and said those talks would take place at “probably one of my properties" in Aberdeen, but the White House hadn't previously announced the trip.

The White House hasn't commented on whether the Republican president plans to golf while in Scotland, though he played his Turnberry course during his first term in 2018, ahead of traveling to Helsinki, Finland, for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president's son's Eric and Donald Jr. are now running the family business, The Trump Organization, while their father is in the White House.

During her briefing with reporters, Leavitt also said Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom from Sept. 17-19 and meet with King Charles.

That trip had already been confirmed by Buckingham Palace and will mark Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom after he first had one in 2019. No U.S. president had previously been invited for a second state visit.

“He is honored and looking forward to meeting with his majesty, the king at Windsor Castle,” Leavitt said.

Trump's first golf course near Aberdeen, International Golf Links Scotland, is set to host an event on the European tour, the Scottish Championship, from Aug. 7-10. It will be the first time the course has staged a European tour event, though it held a tournament on the seniors’ tour in 2023 and 2024 and will do so again this year, the week before the Scottish Championship.

Located on the Ayrshire coast, around 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Aberdeen, Trump Turnberry is one of 10 courses on the rotation to host the British Open — the oldest of the four major championships in men’s golf — but hasn’t staged that event since 2009, before Trump bought the resort.

