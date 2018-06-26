0 U.S. Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel order

In the biggest ruling of the Supreme Court’s term, the court’s conservative majority upheld President Donald Trump’s travel order, saying there was no question that Mr. Trump had the power to act to restrict the entry of foreign nationals into the United States.

“The Proclamation is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority under the INA,” the majority opinion noted, referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The entry suspension is an act that is well within executive authority and could have been taken by any other President,” the court’s opinion stated.

“Under these circumstances, the Government has set forth a sufficient national security justification to survive rational basis review,” though the majority went out its way to make one other note.

“We express no view on the soundness of the policy,” the Chief Justice wrote.

Republicans in the Congress praised the court’s decision, led by the President himself.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

“The Supreme Court's ruling today reinforced what I have said all along: The President of the United States does indeed have the final say when it comes to our immigration policy – as the Constitution provides for, and as Congress has directed,” said Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH).

The President’s travel order had been challenged by the state of Hawaii – their lawyer, Neal Katyal, said he was disappointed by the ruling.

Disappointed by decision, but proud to be part of judicial process that closely reviews&checks Presidential overreach. Americans don't exclude b/c of nationality or religion. POTUS shouldnt take ruling as approval to continue attacking our Constitution. I will always fight it. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 26, 2018

Democrats condemned the ruling.

“The conservative majority of the Supreme Court just legitimized religious animus. Shame,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).