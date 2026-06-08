Vance adds a chicken coop to the vice president's residence, along with a dozen baby chicks

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance has added a chicken coop to his residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory, along with a dozen baby chicks whose new henhouse is designed to look like the Victorian home where the second family lives.

The coop, which features a round turret and faux slate roof, was donated by Carolina Coops, a North Carolina company that advertises “premium” coops that have amassed a social media following. The coop was custom-built for the residence and completed May 29, the company's owner and founder said.

“It’s something I thought was amazing to do for this country,” Matthew DuBoise said in an interview. “It’s a place of history and a place of significance.”

The coop was built without taxpayer money, according to a person familiar with the project who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The residence hosted a family event over the weekend where local 4-H students taught other kids about the newly installed coup, the person said.

Vice presidents since 1977 have lived on the grounds of the 72-acre Naval Observatory, and many have left their own imprint on the property. Joe Biden added a heritage garden, Mike Pence's wife, Karen, contributed beehives, and Kamala Harris' updates included pink wallpaper in the house's library. A heated swimming pool on the property was added by Dan Quayle in 1991.

Backyard chickens have seen a resurgence in American life in recent years. A 2025 survey by the American Pet Products Association found that 11 million U.S. households had them.

Vance's new coop was first reported by The Daily Wire.

On the campaign trail in 2024, Vance often talked about the high price of eggs as an indicator of the inflation that he blamed on then-President Joe Biden. Vance joked about how many eggs his two young sons eat, once saying they "eat about 14 eggs every single morning."

DuBoise said he told his team to design a custom coop that the Vances would fall in love with. His designer drew inspiration from the 19th century residence, recreating its round turret and green trim.

To cap it off, Vance and his family picked out 12 chicks to start their flock, he said.

DuBoise described it as an “American dream” moment to have his business chosen for the project. He oversaw the installation and offered advice to Vance, his wife, Usha, and their children. When Vance saw it for the first time, the vice president's face lit up, DuBoise said.

“I couldn’t have been happier to see that excitement," he said. “They’re just very, very happy, and I’m glad."

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