Vice President Mike Pence visits Jacksonville to campaign for Ron DeSantis

    By: Jeff Deal

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Florida Thursday. 

    After meeting storm victims in Panama City, the vice president will campaign for several Republican candidates. 

    His first stop is Jacksonville with Ron DeSantis. 

    On Thursday morning, Pence landed in Panama City for a briefing at Tyndall Air Force Base and a meeting with military families affected by Hurricane Michael. 

    He and the second lady will be on their way to Jacksonville in the afternoon for a DeSantis campaign stop. 

    The event comes after Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate with the Democratic candidate, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. 

    It’s just days after former Vice President Joe Biden was in Tampa to campaign for Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson. 

    With the explosive devices turning up in the mail around the country, security is tight at the campaign event. 

    Pence is expected to address the crowd in Jacksonville around 4 p.m. 

