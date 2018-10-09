VIDEO: At White House ceremony, Kavanaugh vows to be impartial

In a swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday evening, new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he would not let the caustic Senate confirmation process prevent him from being impartial to all who appear before the U.S. Supreme Court, as Kavanaugh thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and a host of other supporters who gathered in the White House East Room.
“I take this office with gratitude, and no bitterness,” Justice Kavanaugh said in his remarks, not ignoring the contentious Senate confirmation battle which threatened his nomination by President Trump.
“I was not appointed to serve one party or one interest, but to serve one nation,” Kavanaugh said with his family, President Trump, and former Justice Anthony Kennedy standing by his side.
“Every litigant at the Supreme Court can be assured that I will listen to their arguments with respect, and an open mind,” Kavanaugh said.
Here are the remarks of Justice Kavanaugh at the White House:
Kavanaugh will join the other eight Justices on the bench for his first arguments on Tuesday.
As often happens at the Supreme Court, the case is not on an overtly political issue, as the Justices will hear a pair of cases dealing with state robbery statutes.
