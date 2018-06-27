Water war: Florida wins, taxpayers lose

While a series of decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court is garnering all the headlines, the final case handed down by the high court on Wednesday will have a direct impact on Florida and its taxpayers.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to give Florida one more chance to make its case that its northern neighbor, Georgia, is using too much water.
The case revolves around water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers that is used by Atlanta and Georgia agriculture before flowing into the Apalachicola Bay and Gulf of Mexico.
The water fight with Georgia, which has been ongoing since 2001, has already cost Florida taxpayers more than $72 million on legal costs on this water fight with Georgia. That figure includes $57 million spent since Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., made the decision to sue Georgia directly in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fees have since been capped, but continued litigation will cost more money.
The Supreme Court ruled that the special master, appointed to hear the Florida-Georgia lawsuit, should reconsider Florida's argument. Florida has argued that there should be a limit to the amount of water that is drawn from the Flint River.
