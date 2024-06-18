Former Trump aide Brian Jack wins GOP nomination over ex-state Sen. Mike Dugan in open Georgia seat

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republicans settled two congressional nominations in Tuesday runoffs, with a former federal official defeating a man who was convicted for illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and an ex-aide to Donald Trump winning in a race for an open seat in another district.

Meanwhile Democrats chose their candidate to run against Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the November general election.

The two parties were also picking nominees in eight state legislative runoffs where no one won a majority in the May 21 primaries.

Here's a look at the races:

2nd District

Former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson beat convicted Jan. 6 offender Chuck Hand for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.

Johnson will challenge 16-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop in the district, which sprawls across 30 counties in southwest Georgia, stretching into Columbus and Macon. The district has delivered comfortable Democratic majorities in recent years.

Johnson has argued that Bishop should share blame for inflation and emphasized his business experience.

Johnson was the top vote-getter in the four-way May 21 primary, but the second-place finisher Hand drew notice after criticizing Johnson and then walking out of a televised debate.

A construction superintendent, Hand is one of at least four people convicted of Jan. 6 crimes who have run for Congress this year as Republicans. He was sentenced to 20 days in federal prison and six months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor offense.

Hand campaigned on rallying Black and white working-class voters under Trump’s banner to improve economic conditions in one of Georgia’s poorest regions.

Johnson called Hand unqualified, saying he was better suited to attract some of the Democrats who have long supported Bishop, who are largely Black.

3rd District

Former Trump aide Brian Jack beat former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan for the Republican nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Jack will be favored against Democrat Maura Keller in November to succeed Republican U.S. Rep Drew Ferguson, who is stepping down after four terms.

A 36-year-old Peachtree City native, Jack was endorsed by Trump after working in his campaign and administration. He later worked for then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jack based his campaign on his alignment with the former president, saying voters wanted “somebody President Trump trusts to be an America First ally” and using his Washington connections to raise funds.

Dugan contended that Jack’s Washington insider status was a liability, saying voters should instead prefer his Georgia values.

Jack won almost 47% of the vote in the May 21 primary and was first in 14 of 15 counties. Dugan got nearly 25% and carried his home county of Carroll. The third- and fourth-place finishers both endorsed Jack.

The 3rd District includes some of Atlanta’s southern and western suburbs, running south to Columbus, with Republicans typically winning about two-thirds of the vote.

Other races

In the Democratic contest to challenge Greene in the 14th District, Shawn Harris, a retired Army general and rancher, bested Clarence Blalock, a 2021 Atlanta City Council candidate. Blalock barely led Harris in the four-way primary. The winner faces an uphill fight in the strongly Republican district.

Nominees in eight state legislative seats are being settled in runoffs. Republican incumbent Steven Sainz was trying to hold on to his House District 180 seat in Camden and Glynn counties against challenger Glenn Cook.

