0 With Friday deadline, accuser offers testimony next week on Kavanaugh

Faced with a GOP deadline on Friday morning to say if she will testify at a Monday hearing about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a lawyer for Kavanaugh’s accuser told Senate Republicans on Thursday that her client was willing to appear for testimony next week, but not on Monday as originally scheduled.

“She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” read a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“A hearing on Monday is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event,” it continued.

Republicans had given Dr. Christine Blasey Ford until 10 am on Friday to either accept – or refuse – the offer to testify at a Monday hearing of the committee. It wasn’t immediately clear if the GOP would be open to any delay.

BREAKING: Lawyer for Kavanaugh accuser says woman would testify before Senate committee if terms `fair', but Monday appearance `not possible' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 20, 2018

The developments came as a group of women who graduated from Ford’s high school joined to support her, bringing a letter signed by hundreds of graduates of the private Holton-Arms school outside of Washington, D.C.

“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford,” said Sarah Burgess, who graduated in 2005, some 20 years after Ford attended the school.

“I hope that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gets the message that we have her back,” said Kate Gold, another 2005 graduate.

“We are so proud to be here, but we are mostly proud of her, and her courageousness,” said Alexis Goldstein, who graduated from Holton-Arms in 1999.

Ford has claimed that at a high school party involving students from the all-girls Holton-Arms, and the all-boys Georgetown Prep, that Kavanaugh attacked her in an upstairs bedroom in the early 1980’s.

The alums of Holton-Arms arrived on Capitol Hill as dozens of protesters were arrested by police on Thursday in the halls of the Senate office buildings, as some chanted, “We believe Anita Hill! We believe Christine Ford!”

Democratic Sens. Mazie Hirono and Kirsten Gillibrand have accepted a letter of support signed by more than 1,000 alumnae from Holton-Arms School, Christine Blasey Ford's alma mater pic.twitter.com/nYYHGZHGTD — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 20, 2018

Echoing Ford’s call for a further investigation, Democratic Senators said like Anita Hill – Ford’s accusation deserved an official review by the FBI, before any hearing is held.

“What is happening with the Judiciary Committee is really what I would call, a railroad job,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who has become more and more outspoken in recent days about the Kavanaugh nomination.

“She is asking the FBI to investigate her claim,” added Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“I believe her because she is telling the truth,” Gillibrand insisted.

Republicans see the story much differently, arguing Kavanaugh is the victim of a massive smear campaign by Democrats.

“Enough is enough,” said Rep. Lynn Cheney (R-WY), who urged GOP Senators to go ahead and hold the vote on Kavanaugh as soon as possible.