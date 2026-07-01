Predators get a jump on free agency by acquiring Mavrik Bourque in a trade with the Stars

A weak free-agent pool has NHL teams turning to the trade route to improve their rosters this summer, a development that became evident Wednesday before the market opened.

Nashville acquired pending restricted free agent forward Mavrik Bourque from Dallas. The Predators sent a 2027 second- and a 2028 third-round pick to the Stars for Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

"Mavrik Bourque is a quality, two-way player who will fit perfectly with what we are trying to build here in Nashville," general manager Chris MacFarland said. "At just 24 years old, his age and style of play fits in with the type of players we are looking to bring in to help make us better. In addition, Ilya Lyubushkin is a veteran defenseman with significant experience who can log minutes and be a physical presence in our own end."

Dallas clearing salary cap space could allow the team to sign Jason Robertson, another restricted free agent who's ticketed for a long-term, lucrative contract. Robertson turns 27 this month and led the Stars in scoring with 96 points on 45 goals and 51 assists last season.

In other moves, Ottawa re-signed pesky forward Nick Cousins to a two-year contract worth $3.18 million.

“Nick has proven his value to our hockey club over the past two seasons," Senators GM Steve Staois said. “He brings Stanley Cup winning experience and is an important player inside our dressing room.”

Cousins won the Cup in 2024 with Florida, which is expected to see goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky depart in free agency. Toronto, Edmonton and Pittsburgh are among the most likely suitors.

The Panthers have been active this week, trading for goalies Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid and sending A.J. Greer's rights to Anaheim to bring back rugged defenseman Radko Gudas. His six-year deal is worth $1.5 million annually for a total of $9 million.

“I have good news: I’m coming back to Florida and I’m bringing my dad with me,” Gudas’ daughter, Tynka, said in a video announcing the move. The 36-year-old Gudas played there for three seasons from 2020-23.

Gudas is the second player who was a captain this past season to join Florida in recent weeks. Brady Tkachuk, Matthew's brother, was traded to the Panthers last month after wearing the “C” in Ottawa.

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.