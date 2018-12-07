0
Accra Super Market Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In 'Suya Barbecue Seasoning'
Accra Super Market of Worcester MA, is recalling 0.53 lbs packages of "Suya Barbecue Seasoning" because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
