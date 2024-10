Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is issuing a recall of 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024 due to laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism w