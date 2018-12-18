0
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Recalls Red and Green Leaf Lettuce and Cauliflower Because of Possible
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. of Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018 out of an abundance of caution, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).
