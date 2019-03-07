0
American Health Packaging Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Valsartan Tablets Due to the
American Health Packaging is voluntarily recalling one lot of Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug product. The impurity detected in the finished drug product is N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification. This recall is being initiated in response to the recall by the manufacturer (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.), which included the affected lot that was repackaged by American Health Packaging.
