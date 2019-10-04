  • Ample Hills Manufacturing, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut in Peppermint Pattie Ice

    Ample Hills Manufacturing of Brooklyn, New York is recalling all half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream (lot code 19169, all time stamps with Best by Date 6/18/20) (80z) (236ml) because they may contain undeclared peanut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut run the risk of

