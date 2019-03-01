0
Asia Foods Distributor Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in "Nova Salted
Asia foods Distributor Inc of 56-29 56 Drive, Maspeth, NY 11378 is recalling its 14.08 ounce packages of "Nova Salted Biscuit" food treats because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.
