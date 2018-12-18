0
Atherstone Foods Inc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in "Greens and Grains Hummus and Quinoa
ATHERSTONE FOODS INC of Richmond, CA is recalling 14.6 ounce (414g) Greens and Grains Hummus and Quinoa Tabouleh Wrap, because it may contain undeclared soy, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
