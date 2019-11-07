0
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Consumer Level Recall of 38 Lots of
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is conducting a voluntary recall of 1 lot of Ranitidine Tablets 150mg to the retail level and 37 lots of Ranitidine Capsules 150mg, Ranitidine Capsules 300mg and Ranitidine Syrup 15mg/mL to the consumer level due to the detection of NDMA (Nitrosodimethylamine) Impurity in
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}