Bimbo Bakeries USA Voluntary Recall of Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Due to Potential Presence of

    Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

