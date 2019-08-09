0
Bimbo Bakeries USA Voluntary Recall of Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Due to Potential Presence of
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.
