0
Brian Richardson DBA "In Tha Pink" Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Kopi Jantan Tradisional
Brian Richardson
DBA "In Tha Pink", is voluntarily recalling lots with the expiration of
October 13, 2020 (13/10/2020) of ground Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with Sildenafil and Tadalafil
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}