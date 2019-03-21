  • Century Snacks LLC Recalls Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix Due to Undeclared Allergen

    Century Snacks, LLC of Commerce, CA is recalling all packages of 3-oz. and 5.75-oz. SNAK CLUB HONEY BLISS NUT MIX due to undeclared MILK. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

