Chukar Cherries Expands Recall of Ultra Dark Chocolate Product Due to Undeclared Milk
Chukar Cherries of Prosser, WA expands a recall on Ultra Dark Chocolate product because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
