Columbia River Natural Pet Foods Inc. Recalls Cow Pie Fresh Frozen Meats for Dogs and Cats Because
Columbia River Natural Pet Foods of Vancouver, WA is voluntarily recalling 933 packages of Cow Pie fresh frozen meats for dogs and cats, produced in August 2017, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes
