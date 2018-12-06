0
Country Flavor Inc Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites In "Best Taste Brand Dried Bamboo Shoot"
Country Favor Inc. of Maspeth, New York is recalling its 12 ounce packages of "Best Taste Brand DRIED BAMBOO SHOOT" food treats because they contained undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.
