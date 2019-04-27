0
Danone North America Issues Allergy Alert and Recall for Light & Fit Greek Crunch S'mores Flavor
Danone North America is voluntarily recalling 3,521 cases of Light & Fit® Greek Crunch Nonfat Yogurt & Toppings S'Mores Flavor sold in the United States with an expiration date of December 30, 2018 and UPC of 36632 03825. It was discovered that some of the toppers sold on the product contain peanuts
