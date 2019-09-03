0
Dog Goods USA LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Chef Toby Pig Ears Pet Treats Because of Possible
Dog Goods is voluntarily expanding this recall to include all 30-packs of "Berkley & Jensen" brand pig ears sold at BJ's Wholesale Club stores. Dog Goods purchased these pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019.
