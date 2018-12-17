0
Enovachem Pharmaceuticals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Dyural-40 and Dyural-80 Convenience
Torrance, CA, Asclemed USA Inc is voluntarily recalling 20 lots of Dyural-40 and 61 lots of Dyural-80, to the user level. The products include recalled Sodium Chloride, USP, 0.9% manufactured by Fresenius Kabi, which has been recalled due to product labeling incorrectly stating stoppers do not contain latex.
