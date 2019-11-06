0
Ghnw, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Mushroom Stir Fry Blend and Stir Fry Blend Because of Possible Health
GHNW, LLC of Clackamas, OR is voluntarily recalling Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 10 oz. tray and Stir Fry Blend 16 oz. tray that were produced using Broccoli Slaw that is being recalled by Mann Packing Co., Inc. due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
