GHSW, LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Soy in Certain Salads, Wraps and Salad Bar Trays Sold
GHSW, LLC is voluntarily recalling select salads, wraps and salad bar trays sold two Whole Foods Markets 365 in Texas and at Whole Foods Markets in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas because the product labels fail to declare soy as a sub-ingredient of the mayonnaise used to manufacture the products.
