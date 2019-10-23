0
GL Holdings Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Green Lumber Products Due to Presence of Undeclared
GL Holdings is voluntarily recalling six lots of Green Lumber 2-, 4-, and 10-capsule packages purchased on or before August 10, 2019 to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found one lot of Green Lumber distributed between June and August 2019 to be tainted with tadalafil.
