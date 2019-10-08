0
Global Commodities Corporation Recalls Buenas Grated Coconut Due to Possible Health Risk-Medical
Global Commodities Corporation, Hayward, CA is recalling one lot of Buenas Brand frozen grated coconut because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with we
