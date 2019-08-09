0
Grand BK Corp. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews) in
GRAND BK CORP. of Maspeth, New York is recalling its 14 ounce packages of "CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX" because they may contain undeclared tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews). People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}